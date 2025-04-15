Comcast awarding grant packages to 100 small businesses across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Great news for small businesses across the city of Nashville! Comcast is awarding grant packages to 100 small businesses in the area.

Local businesses are able to apply for these grants through Comcast's RISE program which include things like a technology makeover, creative production & media, education resources, coaching sessions and a $5,000 monetary grant.

“As a small business, we know firsthand how challenging it can be—scrambling for resources, building a network, and learning the ropes,” said Derrick Moore, Emanuel Reed, and Clint Gray, founders of Slim & Husky’s. “A program like Comcast RISE can be a game-changer. The guidance, financial support, and digital tools Comcast RISE offers are exactly what Nashville’s entrepreneurs need to take their vision to the next level.”

The applications will be open from May 1 through May 31 and you can apply here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.