'Come and knock on our door!' Roper Romps bring instant community, classic TV nostalgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of people walked down the street Sunday, passing Five Points. Many sported caftans, large jewely and red curly wigs.

"Nope. I did not wake up and think I would see Mrs. Roper today!" laughed a woman in the middle of all the Helen Ropers.

The year 1977 brought us the show "Three's Company." It was about roommates Janet, Jack, and Chrissy. Their landlords were the Ropers. Mrs. Roper was always disappointed by her marriage's lack of, erm, let's say "romance." Oh, but did she have style.

"You gotta have a caftan!" said one Helen.

"There's the big gaudy jewelry!" added another.

Tracy Wermager, also dressed as Helen Rooper, helped bring this to Nashville. It's what's called a Roper Romp.

"It's just fun!" she laughed.

In the crowd of Mrs. Ropers was also three people dressed as Janet, Jack, and Chrissy.

"Classic TV lives forever!" I told them.

"Forever! they laughed. "Nick at Nite!"

Ever since a 2013 Southern Decadence Parade in New Orleans, Roper Romps have been springing up all over the country. A national Facebook group has more than 64,000 members.

On Sunday, the Mrs. Ropers weren't at the Regal Beagle, if you know you know. It was a pub crawl to Noble's, Drifters, Beyond the Edge, and The Lipstick Lounge.

So, why Mrs. Roper? Why now?

"Helen has attitude," said one Helen. "She is self-assured."

"She stands for confidence," Tracy said.

"I have never felt more young, thin, and pretty than I do today!" smiled another Helen.

"Hi Helen!" one Helen said to a crowd of Helens.

"Hi Helen!!!" they shouted back.

"That's what's awesome about it," the Helen said. "Instant community! The wave of whatever gives you the giggles, that's kinda the mood these days."

Actress Audra Lindley was a film, soap opera, stage, and TV actress. She died in 1997. What would she make of these Roper Romps?

"I think she would be very honored that all these people came out in her honor," Tracy said. "She's such an iconic character, and that's the reason we love to celebrate her."

Another Roper Romp is being held Thursday in Mt. Juliet. Money raised will go to help Hurricane Helene relief. You can find out more about the event here.

