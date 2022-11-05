'Come create music:' Clarksville street piano invites everyone to tickle the keys

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For a while now, the sound of Clarksville has been that of growth and construction. Something else has just arrived, bringing another sound to downtown.

Friday morning, 11-year-old Jace Lesko played the piano under the gazebo right next to city hall. Later, piano teacher Tiffany Hillicker took over the keys. Different people took over playing throughout the day. Some were professional musicians. Others had never studied piano before.

The street piano is a partnership between the Gateway Chamber Orchestra and artists with the Downtown Artist Co-op. The artists who painted the piano with Clarksville iconography included Jennifer Pierstorff, Jackie Lewis, and Annalee Parker.

"Anybody can walk up and play," said Pierstorff. "It's something to brighten downtown."

"Not everybody has access to instruments," added Lewis.

"Community members could come create music," said Stephanie Elder with the Gateway Chamber Orchestra. "This piano is for everyone. When it comes to a street piano, there are no wrong notes."

The piano will stay at the gazebo outside city hall for the next few days, but it will eventually be moving to other spots around the city.