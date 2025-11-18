Comedian Nate Bargatze looking to bring a theme park to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced that his company Nateland is partnering with Storyland Studios, a themed entertainment architecture and design firm to explore the idea of a theme park in Nashville.

The team is currently reviewing possible sites in the greater Nashville area for the planned 100+ acre park. In addition to the entertainment, they'd hope to bring in retail, dining and a hotel.

“This project has been a long time coming, and we’re thrilled to officially announce that we have embarked on this journey with Nate, Felix, and the entire Nateland team,” said Mel McGowan, founder of Storyland Studios. “Our goal is to create a truly premium themed entertainment experience right in Music City that reflects the unique humor and heart of Nateland, while also delivering a world-class destination for families.”

