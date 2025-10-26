Comedy fundraiser helps struggling Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department repair equipment

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County volunteer fire department that was struggling with broken equipment and flood damage has gotten back on its feet thanks to community support and fundraising efforts.

The Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department was facing a crisis when half of their fire trucks were out of service, creating delays in emergency response times.

"We were dealing with multiple broke down pieces of equipment. It's just at the point of crisis where we need the help to get back to serving out community," Lt. Jason Ditzler said.

The department's struggles began after flood damage and equipment failures left them with limited working vehicles to respond to emergency calls.

With assistance from Sumner County funds, the department was able purchase a newer vehicle.

A local nonprofit also stepped in after seeing the original story.

"Chris from Funny for Funds reached out to you at NewsChannel 5 and we were able to connect with them, get everything planned out for the event," Ditzler said.

The nonprofit organized a comedy show fundraiser that raised just under $10,500 to get the department's equipment back in working order.

Nearly five months after their initial crisis, the Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department will use the money to equip the newer fire truck so they can use it and respond to calls quicker.

