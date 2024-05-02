Commission hearing scheduled Thursday to examine challenge of Justin Jones' re-election eligibility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today could determine whether or not Representative Justin Jones will be eligible for re-election in November.

Democratic representative Justin Jones and Republican Laura Nelson have to submit evidence before the Davidson Election Commission to prove their eligibility for election.

Today's hearing comes less than a month after Nelson filed a challenge to the commission questioning the validity of his signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. According to the Elections Commission, candidates must get 25 signatures from people in the district to qualify. Jones turned in 26 signatures, and they determined 25 of them were valid.

The Nashville Elections Administrator, Jeff Roberts, says the team has been working to learn more details about Nelson's challenge. They've been in contact with her team to get more specifics regarding the challenge.

If the evidence against Jones is found to be legitimate, he could get kicked off of the ballot, which would make Nelson the only candidate on the ballot for the heavily democratic District 52.

The hearing today is at 6 p.m. The general election is in November.