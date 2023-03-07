Community activists to share concerns over new Titans' stadium ahead of Metro Council vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The future of the new Titans' stadium is in the hands of Metro Council. A bill to give the final go-ahead on the project will go before them at Wednesday's meeting. The plan includes $500 million of state money, in addition to hotel taxes and nearby sales taxes to help pay for it.

Several community leaders are expected to be meeting ahead of the vote to share more of their concerns about the deal. Sharing concerns include Indigenous and worker’s rights activists. They'll be meeting at the courthouse at 4:30 p.m.

Their concerns include questioning state-backed funding, excavating on land part of an ancient Indigenous city and building on a FEMA-declared flood plain.

Metro Council has already approved the basic framework for the new stadium, but this legislation would make things official. The group will decide soon whether to go forward with the plan, which Mayor Cooper and the Titans are both pushing for. Not every council member is on board.

The Mayor's Office said the new stadium would serve as what it calls "a launching pad to future development on Nashville's East Bank." The alternative has always been to renovate the existing Nissan Stadium.

The bill is on its first reading and is expected to pass. A final vote could be coming as early as April 4.