Community advocates for 'No Panhandling' signs amid growing homelessness crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In efforts to address the growing homelessness crisis in the city, Hermitage's community has rallied for the installation of 'no panhandling' signs in areas plagued by the issue.

Jeffrey Davis's brother has struggled with mental health issues and called an encampment on Old Hickory Blvd home for years. Speaking on behalf of countless others, Davis said there's a pressing need for assistance.

“I was here to see my brother, trying to get him out of here. He's been down here for like a year and a half,” Davis said.

Residents like Eric Love express the alarming growth of the encampment, mentioning the surge in panhandling as a critical concern.

“It's just getting worse every single year. I moved here in 2020, and it wasn't bad. But in this short amount of time, it's gotten exponentially worse,” Love said.

Brittany McCann, a longtime resident and advocate for community cleanup, has been vocal about the need for 'no panhandle' signs since August. Despite a failed bill introduced by Metro Council calling for the installation of these signs around Davidson County, McCann remains steadfast in her pursuit of meaningful change.

“We want the signs. We want correct legislation. We want to help. Before we get camp closure, we need to let people know that compassion is not enabling,” McCann said.

McCann and fellow community members propose strategic placement of signs in identified problem areas. To hear their concerns, watch the player above.

McCann suggests not only placing signs on businesses but also on main intersections, equipped with QR codes directing people to legitimate local charities. This, she believes, will redirect charitable giving toward organizations capable of providing effective aid to those in need.

Echoing similar efforts in neighboring cities like Mt. Juliet and Cookeville, Metro Council member Joy Styles confirms ongoing efforts to reintroduce the bill.