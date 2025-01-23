Community comes together for healing after deadly Antioch High School shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn (WTVF) — A community shaken by the tragic events at Antioch High School is finding some comfort in prayer and support.

On Wednesday morning, a school shooting in the cafeteria left one dead and another injured, sending shockwaves through the local community.

As grief and fear ripple across Nashville, a vigil held at Hamilton Church and United Family Fellowship became a beacon of hope and healing for those affected.

Candace Huff, an 18-year-old senior at Antioch High School, was just feet away from the shooter when the chaos unfolded.

"I saw him on the ground. I was in the line stuck with my friend. I was basically stuck in the school for a while before they let us leave. We left and we didn’t turn back," Huff said.

The shooter, a 17-year-old male, opened fire in the school cafeteria, tragically killing a 16-year-old girl and injuring another student. Huff described the horrifying scene as “insane” and “crazy,” adding that she couldn’t find the words to fully capture the terror she felt.

"It was overwhelming. My whole world was crumbling apart in my hands," Huff said. “I didn’t know if we were next, or if... I just didn’t know."

Though Huff wasn’t physically harmed, the emotional scars of that day run deep.

Seeking a space for reflection and healing, Huff, along with her mother, attended the vigil at Hamilton Church and United Family Fellowship. The event offered a chance for the Nashville community to unite in prayer, supporting Antioch High School students, staff, and parents during this difficult time.

For Huff, the vigil provided the opportunity to process the overwhelming emotions and begin the slow journey toward recovery. Though she didn’t know the shooter or the victim personally, the trauma from witnessing the violence has left a lasting impact.

“Be safe, look out for yourself and for others too. But if you can’t do it for yourself, do it for your family,” Huff urged.

As the community continues to mourn, it is clear that the road to healing will be long and challenging. But for now, the vigil has served as a reminder that in times of tragedy, support and prayer can help bring light to the darkness.

