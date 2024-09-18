Community demands greater protections against sexual misconduct for Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A call for reform echoed from the steps of the Diane Nash Plaza outside the Metro Historic Courthouse on Tuesday night, as community organizations united to demand more strict protections against sexual misconduct within the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The rally featured vocal support from Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) and the local nonprofit Silent No Longer. These groups are urging the MNPD to enhance measures safeguarding both employees and the public from sexual harassment and assault.

Greta McClain, the executive director of Silent No Longer and a former MNPD detective, was a central figure in the event. McClain, who went from investigating sexual assault cases to becoming a survivor herself, highlighted a troubling trend: the number of MNPD employees reporting sexual misconduct to her organization has risen significantly, from 69 at the end of 2020 to 92 today.

She voiced concern that the actual number of cases could be higher, as many victims may not come forward.

“To see what's happening there is very painful,” McClain said. “An average of seven reports each year is too many. It’s clear that the current policies are not effective.”

In August, the Nashville Community Review Board (CRB) approved a zero-tolerance sexual misconduct policy proposal for the MNPD. This proposal includes comprehensive guidelines on defining sexual misconduct, legal expectations for officers, Tennessee laws, and victims' rights.

Don Aaron, director of MNPD's Public Relations Office, confirmed that the department maintains azero-tolerance policy regarding sexual harassment and discrimination. “Such conduct is absolutely prohibited,” Aaron stated.

It is the policy of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department that all employees have the right to work in an environment free of all forms of harassment and discrimination. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department will not tolerate, condone, or allow harassment or discrimination by employees or of employees. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department considers the harassment and discrimination as a form of serious employee misconduct. Therefore, this department shall take direct and immediate action to prevent such behavior, and to remedy all reported instances of harassment and discrimination. A violation of this order can lead to discipline, up to and including termination. Repeated violations, even if “minor”, will result in greater levels of discipline as appropriate.

However, McClain criticized the effectiveness of the existing policy, arguing that it has failed to prevent incidents of sexual misconduct.

“Yes, they have a policy in place, but it's clearly not working. So, when a policy doesn't work, you need to change it,” McClain said.

The CRB's proposed plan, which has been four years in the making, is currently under review by the MNPD. According to Aaron, they only recently inquired about their policies on August 6 of this year.

Aaron says MNPD's policies and procedures are also consistent with and approved by the international accrediting body for law enforcement, the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, since 1994.

MNPD employees are also bound by Executive Order 23 Mayor Freddie O'Connell Executive Order Number 023 | Nashville.gov [nashville.gov]

MNPD employees are also bound by Civil Service Policy 3.1-I(3) Metro Nashville Civil Service Policies [filetransfer.nashville.gov]

