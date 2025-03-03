Community event hands out school supplies to families in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From friendly pickup games in the sun at the Antioch Community Center families brought the soccer ball inside where Tyler Swanson from Well Point greeted them.

Tyler Swanson works in Community Relations at Wellpoint which puts on Repack the Backpack events across Tennessee. The insurance organization held its last event in Nashville.

"At first a little bit of an awkward interactions but I feel like by the end of the line they are super thrilled they are like peaking over the table trying to see what's next," said Swanson.

As students and teachers enter the homestretch of the school year, Wellpoint handed out free back packs with school supplies to students and families at the Antioch Community Center.

These mid-semester boosts help parents too.

"They don't have to pay for a brand new set of school supplies they can allocate that money somewhere else whether that be a tank of gas or groceries," said Swanson.

Families left the community center more ready for the morning bell on Monday.

