Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee raises $1.7 million for flood relief and recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee announced it's raised $1.7 million for flood relief and recovery after the deadly August 21 flood.

CFMT will soon start giving out its first round of grants totaling $200,000, which will go to 11 area nonprofits and organizations helping those affected.

The first round of grants will go towards services like direct financial assistance, food, temporary housing, debris clean-up, animal sheltering, counseling and mental health services.

Funding will also be provided to organizations helping with survivors’ long-term recovery needs, such as FEMA registration help, insurance mediation, legal aid, and the repairing and rebuilding of homes.

The initial round of immediate relief grants has made available support for the following 11 organizations active in the August 2021 Flood recovery and relief efforts:

United Way of Humphreys County in Waverly ($60,000)

in Waverly Dickson County Help Center in Dickson ($40,000)

in Dickson Bethesda Community Mission Inc. in Erin ($20,000)

in Erin Waverly United Methodist Church in Waverly ($10,000)

in Waverly Salter’s Chapel AME Church in Waverly ($10,000)

in Waverly Waverly Church of Christ in Waverly ($10,000)

in Waverly St. Vincent de Paul Society in McEwen ($10,000)

in McEwen Kedron United Methodist Church in Pinewood ($10,000)

in Pinewood Waverly First Baptist Church in Waverly ($10,000)

in Waverly McEwen Church of Christ in McEwen ($10,000)

in McEwen Compassion Church in Waverly ($10,000)

An acoustic benefit concert Wednesday night at Marathon Music Works, featuring Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and others, raised $725,000. The sold-out show attracted enthusiastic young fans buying merchandise, as well as making their marks as budding philanthropists.

Donations have come in from 49 different states and Australia, Canada, England, and Puerto Rico to bolster those who are still reeling from the flooding.