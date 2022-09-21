Watch Now
Community fundraiser supports Bellevue business owner who lost daughters in weekend crash

Two people were killed in a crash on I-40 in Dickson Co. Sunday
Nathan Sharkey - NewsChannel 5
Posted at 4:55 AM, Sep 21, 2022
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Bellevue business owner is mourning the loss of his daughter and stepdaughter after a crash last weekend. It happened on I-40 in Dickson County Sunday night.

23-year-old Bayleigh Grimes and passenger 19-year-old Jordyn Schrock were both killed in the crash. Police said a 20-year-old man and 2-month-old baby were also in the car but survived.

Both women worked at their father's restaurant, City Limits in Bellevue. On Sunday night they were heading home from Taste of Bellevue, an event that highlights local restaurants, after supporting their father, Ed Schrock.

Since the crash, Schrock's business has been closed and will now be short-staffed when it does reopen.

A GoFundMe was created to help with the funerals and with money lost while they have the restaurant closed.

