Community gathers for 'Jefferson Street Summer Kickback'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People in North Nashville came together Saturday to support local small businesses.

The second annual Jefferson Street Summer Kickback was held at Hadley Park.

Hundreds gathered for live music, food and to shop at the local businesses who set up tents at the event.

The celebration was hosted by the small business Colored Essentials. Organizers say it was a way to bring a boost to other small businesses, especially after having to cancel last year's event.

"After about a year and a half of being separated from the community, even though you live in it, and the people, we felt it was a priority to at least bring it back and bring back the remembrance of economic power and the ability to celebrate with your community," said Marquis Osborne, an organizer of the event.

The event also included a raffle with prizes like a flat screen TV.