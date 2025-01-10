Community gives huge show of support to fire captain in hospice care Don Dallenbach

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a very difficult time for a family, a community is showing how much a longtime servant truly means to them.

There were a whole lot of visitors coming to a house in Hendersonville Thursday afternoon. They were there to see someone inside.

"Don Dallenbach," smiled Jeanie Bandy, standing in front of the house. "I don't think I fully understood the magnitude of the impact my brother has made in his time with Hendersonville. It's a little bit of a shock."

Jeanie shares Don has a 32-year history with the Hendersonville Fire Department.

"He's been a fire captain the last few years," she said. "Don is a servant leader. He's a servant person. I can't thank him enough for being the brother to me he's been."

In November Don was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He's now in hospice care.

"There's just nothing left to do," Jeanie said. "There's no more treatment options. The decision was made by Don yesterday to come home. We're going to take some time as a family and take care of each other and get through this."

As Don arrived home from the hospital Wednesday night, many community members showed up to greet him from the sidewalks. Members of Don's department joined them as well as members of the Nashville Fire Department, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County EMS, and far more.

"I think they're some of the best people in the world in this community, especially after what I saw last night," Jeanie said. "When we pulled into the neighborhood, the people were just everywhere. They were standing in the cold on the sidewalks. You don't know how much people love you until it's a circumstance like this. I'm really proud the community of Hendersonville knows what a good person he is like I do."

On Thursday, Don just wanted to spend time with the people he loves. Still, always the servant, he asked Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush to deliver a message to firefighters everywhere.

"We're at a 9% higher risk of cancer," Bush said. "Don and his family's message is simple. Folks, take advantage of the screenings. Take advantage of any testing you can get. Take advantage of all the safety measures a department has in place."