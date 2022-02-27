Community groups say East Bank development is pushing out nearby families.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big changes are coming to the East Bank of the Cumberland River near downtown soon. The city is planning for a large new neighborhood, but several community groups say bigger does not always mean better.

The redevelopment consists of a place for people to live and work, as well as a public green space along the riverfront.

The groups said it's impacting nearby families who are unable to afford the rising costs of what this change is bringing.

Nate Carter with Stand Up Nashville, one of the groups involved, said he’s not against the change, but wants city leaders to do something in return for the families. He believes the families who have been here for generations are being forgotten.

Carter said things like more affordable housing, public transportation changes, and even minority business ownerships with new developments in the area could make an impactful difference.

Several advocate groups including the Equity Alliance, are hosting a fish fry at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in East Nashville at 2 p.m. Sunday. Their goal through the events is to inform the community and make sure they know there are people that care for them.

“A lot of people feel like my voice is not heard, but if you come together collectively as a group your voice will be heard," said Carter.

This comes as plans are paused for renovations to Nissan Stadium in the East Bank. The city is considering building a brand new stadium.