Community groups work to increase COVID vaccination rates among Latinos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Did you come to get vaccinated?" is a question Yvonne Palacios, marketing executive at El Jefe, has been asking a lot lately.

Palacios works for one of a few Spanish-speaking media outlets in Nashville. She said her work comes with a responsibility to let people know that it’s safe to get vaccinated.

Today the radio station El Jefe, the Metro Public Health Department and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church came together to combat misinformation and help play a part in ending the pandemic.

“We still have a lot of work to do in order to vaccinate the whole community." Palacios said.

The latest data shows close to 68% of Davidson County residents have been vaccinated, but experts say that number needs to be higher.

As the threat of omicron continues, Tameika Evans, the immigrant and refugees COVID-19 coordinator for the Metro Public Health Department, said it’s important to meet the community where they are. Evans said that means providing services in places people feel comfortable and during hours they can attend.

Mariana Velazco and her father Francisco Velazco attended the event and said they’re thankful the church opened its doors for services like this one.

“Some people don’t know English so they can have resources to go to and to actually protect themselves because it’s just important for them to protect themselves as any other person,” Velazco said.

The Metro Public Health Department will be partnering with El Jefe for another vaccination effort on Feb. 2, 2022.

