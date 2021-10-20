Community input wanted for Second Avenue rebuild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — December will mark one year since parts of Second Avenue were destroyed by the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.

Plans to rebuild are slowly becoming a reality and the community has the opportunity to weigh in on the plans.

Metro Nashville's Planning Commission is hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 20.

They’ll continue to preview draft design concepts for Second and First Avenues, as well as the Riverfront Park.

Those involved with the revitalization process said they want to gear the designs towards the people of Nashville, not just tourists.

"What’s really impressed me is all the property owners and general public are saying how do we really improve that for the people of Nashville?" said project manager Ron Gobbell.

The community is encouraged to speak up and share their concerns and ideas with how the project is coming along.

"I encourage everyone to give us what their opinions are. Some people that’s no problem, some people are more reserved. I would encourage everyone to speak up and let us know what they want to do," he said.

You can find a link to register for Wednesday's meeting here.

