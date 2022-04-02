Community invited to celebrate Jeff Carson's life.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends, family and many in the Franklin community will come together today to say goodbye and honor country music singer and Franklin Police Officer Jeff Carson. Carson died after a heart attack a week ago. He was 58 years old.

Carson touched a lot of hearts so it was only fitting for the community and his neighbors to be invited to celebrate his life.

The memorial service is happening Saturday April 2 at 10 a.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church.

Guests and the community are invited to gather at 11:30 a.m. for a procession and police motorcade to a brief graveside service at Williamson Memorial.

Citizens wishing to pay their respects along the following route are encouraged to do so safely: Concord Rd to Franklin Rd, to Mack Hatcher, to Murfreesboro Rd, to the Public Square, to Main Street, to Columbia Ave, past Franklin Police Headquarters, to Williamson Memorial for the graveside service.

Carson who's real name was Jeffrey Lee Hendon was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he began his career early on singing in the church. After moving to Nashville, he recorded demos with Reba McEntire., Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. He had fourteen singles of his own make the Billboard charts including "The Car" and "Not On Your Love."

Carson joined the Franklin Police Department in 2008 and was still on the force when he passed. He recently also returned to music in 2019 and had been in the studio recording a specialty album to be released later this year. Carson’s loss is widely felt, across several communities: country music, law enforcement, and the entire Franklin, Williamson County community.

NewsChannel 5 will be streaming the funeral service on the NewsChannel 5 Facebook page.