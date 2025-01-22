Community leaders respond to shooting that left two dead at Antioch High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community members have started putting out their thoughts on a shooting at Antioch High School.

This so far includes members of the Metro Nashville Public School board and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Here is who we have heard from so far.

Governor Bill Lee

I’ve been briefed on the incident at Antioch High School and am grateful for law enforcement & first responders who responded quickly and continue to investigate. As we await more information, I join Tennesseans in praying for the victims, their families & the school community.

State Sen. Jeff Yarbro

Tragic news in Antioch today. High school kids really ought to be able to go to the cafeteria without fear of being shot. We’re praying for the victims and the entire community, but we clearly should start doing the work needed to keep kids safe.

Rep. Mark Green

Praying for the students, faculty, and families of Antioch High School. This senseless violence has no place in our communities. My office is closely monitoring the situation and we are grateful for the law enforcement and first responders on the scene.

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Marsha Blackburn responds to shooting

Members from the Metro Nashville Public School Board

This morning, we were heartbroken to learn of the tragic shooting at Antioch High School. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students, educators, families, and the entire Antioch High School community as they navigate this unthinkable event.

As leaders of Metro Nashville Public Schools, we are committed to ensuring that all those affected by this tragedy receive the care and support they need. The MNPS team is working tirelessly to provide resources and assistance to help our students, staff, and families heal during this difficult time.

This incident underscores the critical importance of coming together as a community to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our schools. We will continue to stand united in addressing the challenges we face and fostering environments where every student and educator feels secure and supported.

Please join us in keeping the Antioch High School community in your thoughts and prayers. Together, we will move forward with compassion, strength, and a shared commitment to the safety and success of our students.

Sincerely,

Freda Player

Chair, Metro Nashville Board of Education

Cheryl Mayes

District 6 School Board Member

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, who represents the area of Antioch

House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons has released a follow-up statement on the reported fatal shooting at Antioch High School.

“Our hearts are broken for the families who lost their children today and we hold the young woman who was injured and all the students and families impacted by today’s gun violence in our hearts. While we do not yet know all the circumstances of the shooting, we do know that a minor somehow accessed a handgun, walked into his school with that handgun and committed an unspeakable act of violence, ending his own life and the life of an innocent child. The sad reality is that there are policies that we could have implemented and should implement to better prevent each and every one of those specific acts that resulted in the loss of life today. For my colleagues who think that inaction is acceptable, I would simply ask you to put yourself in the shoes of the parent whose child isn’t coming home from school today. Then ask yourself if you’ve done everything you possibly can, as a legislator, to prevent these deaths and the many others. Today, we mourn with our community. Tomorrow, we resume the fight to prevent gun violence.”

Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, who represents Antioch

“My heart is broken over the devastating shooting at Antioch High School today. As a mother and a representative of this community, I grieve with the families, students, and staff who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. My heart goes out to the victims who were shot, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence. No child should ever feel unsafe in their school, and no family should face the anguish of such a senseless loss.

“I am in contact with local officials, law enforcement, and school leadership to offer my full support and ensure our community has the resources needed to heal. My senate office stands ready to assist families, students, and educators with navigating this crisis and will do everything in my power to push for meaningful legislative changes to prevent senseless acts of gun violence.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty, Tennessee Congressional Senator

"Heartbroken to hear this news from Antioch High School. I am closely monitoring the situation and thank all of the first responders involved."

Students Demand Action Tennessee

“No matter how desensitized America has become to school shootings, there’s nothing normal or okay about students being shot for going to class,” said Ibtihal Cheko, a volunteer leader from Hume Fogg High School with the Students Demand Action Tennessee chapter. “Our hearts are absolutely broken for everyone impacted by this tragedy. It doesn’t have to be this way. Tennessee lawmakers have played enough politics; it’s time to step up and address gun violence so we can go to school without getting shot.”

US Rep. John Rose:

My team and I are monitoring this horrific news out of Middle Tennessee. I ask you all to join Chelsea and me in praying for these students, their families, Antioch High School teachers and staff, and all the first responders on the scene of this tragedy.

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as information comes in.

