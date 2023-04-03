Community members honor victims of The Covenant School shooting with a run of remembrance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly a week after The Covenant School shooting, community members in 12 South gathered at Sevier Park to honor the six victims.

"The Belmont family definitely is close-knit and so I'm not surprised that there's a big turnout today," said Grace Litzinger, a junior at Belmont University.

The women's cross country team organized 'A Run to Remeber', honoring the lives lost.

"I think it says a lot about the feeling of isolation in mourning and so I think the whole community was really anxious to be together and just be in motion together," said Litzinger.

Participants could run or walk six miles in honor of the six victims killed in the school shooting. Litzinger said, "so we chose the distance to really have an intentional mile of thought and prayer for each victim."

Dozens of community members gathered for the event. "I didn't know any of these people personally, but it just shows what a great community that Nashville is and that how many people really just want to come out here and support the family and friends of those that lost these individuals," said 12 South resident Joanna Stollings.

For some it was a reminder that as each of us walk down the path of healing, no one has to walk it alone.

"Six innocent people losing their lives on Monday really reminds you the gift breathing is and interacting with the world," said Litzinger. "So we're going to just use our breathe to honor theirs."