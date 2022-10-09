Community members rally to march against youth gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters gathered outside the Napier Community Center- they were the families of young people killed by gun violence.

With signs in hand they walked the Napier community, sharing their message. "We just wanted to bring a proactive awareness to the epidemic of gun violence that's taking the lives of our loved ones," said Founder, President & CEO of Partners In the Struggle Organization, Earl Jordan.

The families of victims like JayShawn Taylor share a tragic bond. "He was the running back for Mt. Juliet High School," said Taylor's mother, Kesa Taylor. "He's played football with the Mt. Juliet Bears since he was five."

He was shot and killed two weeks before his 17th birthday.

"He was the life of the party, the class clown," said Kesa.

While the solution to ending youth gun violence isn't easy, Jordan believes it starts with communication. "We got to really talk to our kids - school systems, parents, churches," he said. "Build this conversation where we can get to the root of the problem."

He hopes building that conversation will one day put an end to the suffering of families like those at the march.