Community members voice concern over Nashville's east bank planning study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several community members gathered on Wednesday to raise concerns over how one part of Nashville will be developed.

What is now a mix of industrial sites and undeveloped land along the east bank of the Cumberland River could soon be transformed. The Metro Planning Department is leading efforts to come up with ways to fill the 338 acres. While the city has asked for community input, several groups issued concerns that not all voices are being heard.

Community and worker groups like Stand Up Nashville, Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition and the Equity Alliance joined together on Wednesday to share their concerns.

"East Bank is such a critical part of Nashville. It is valuable underdeveloped land in the city and it's critical that the community has a say in what happens to the area," said Pratik Dash with the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. "We want to make sure that we are capitalizing on an opportunity to practice equity and justice as opposed to greed."

The city already announced plans to turn 100 acres of the area into a mixed-use development around Nissan Stadium.