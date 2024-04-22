Community mourns loss of mentor who was shot and killed last Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — What began as an act of mentorship ended in tragedy when Barrington Moore, a beloved figure in his community, was fatally shot on Thursday night. Moore, known for his dedication to uplifting youth through mentoring, was allegedly helping a 15-year-old teen when the situation took a devastating turn.

The Moore family, still grappling with the shock of the incident, remembers Barrington's unwavering commitment to making a difference.

"He was sweet. He was funny, was a blunt person, you would say what's on his mind, but he was a lot of times he was very respectful," said Demetria Brown, Barrington's sister.

Barrington Moore was a firm believer in the power of mentorship, a conviction instilled in him from a young age when his mother enrolled him in a church mentoring program. This experience left an everlasting mark on Moore, shaping his outlook on life and inspiring him to pay it forward.

"Any kid that he got in contact with and helped meant the world to him," Brown said looking back on her brother's tireless efforts to guide and support young people in their community.

Tragically, Moore's life was cut short during an attempt to help Darrin Fleming.

According to MNPD, the investigation shows that 15-year-old Fleming, who was on Juvenile Court probation, was attending the birthday party of another teen. Fleming’s mother called him and told him to be home by 8 p.m. to comply with the terms of his probation.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Moore arrived to find Fleming and take him home. Moore located Fleming hiding in a closet. The two fought. Fleming admitted to firing a pistol during the fight. Moore was wounded and taken by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

“I keep calling his phone, I even recorded his voicemail on my phone so I can hear him every day,” Brown said.

The loss of Moore has been felt throughout the community, leaving many grappling with grief and disbelief. His legacy of compassion and mentorship lives on.

Fleming, the teen implicated in Moore's death, has been taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide.

Meanwhile, the Moore family has set up a GoFundMepage to help cover funeral expenses.