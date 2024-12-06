Community mourns the loss of Josh Lugg, 19, killed in tragic accident

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A heartbroken community is mourning the loss of Josh Lugg, 19, who tragically died just days before Thanksgiving. Josh was on his way home from school to spend the holiday with his family, but he never made it.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Josh was driving west when he lost control of his car while navigating a curve. He crossed the center line and collided head-on with a truck driven by his uncle, Randle, who was heading to Dickson. Josh was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

"I instantly threw the shirt on, got the shoes on, and got down there. That was an eighth of a mile away from the house,” Jacob Crain, Josh's father, said.

Despite the efforts of first responders, Josh did not survive the crash. His uncle, Randle, survived but faces a long and difficult road to recovery.

The devastating loss is a poignant reminder of the importance of road safety. Crain shared a message to others, urging drivers to buckle up, slow down, and stay off their phones.

"Just want everybody out there to know, and I know Josh would too, buckle up, slow down, take your time. Stay off your phones,” said Crain. “You can get there. One second isn't going to make a difference.”

Josh’s family and friends remember him as a loving, larger-than-life kid. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches tall, Josh’s smile could light up any room. His dad describes him as a young man who always led with his heart, from his passion for animals to his active role in the Future Farmers of America.

"He would aggravate you to no end until you had a smile on your face," said Crain.

The local community has rallied around the family in this time of grief. The county is also working with the landowner near the accident site to maintain the grass around the curve, improving visibility and safety for future drivers.

In memory of Josh, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with memorial expenses.

As the Crain family copes with the loss of their beloved son, they find peace in the support from their friends, neighbors, and the community.

