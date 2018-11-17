Community Oversight Board plan moves forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Metro council members, along with community leaders gathered Friday to discuss what needs to happen to make a Community Oversight Board a reality.

Nashville voters recently approved a ballot measure to create a board to investigate claims of police misconduct.

Friday’s discussion between Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Metro council members, and community members was a very informal discussion.

Everyone agreed there are a lot of details that need to be finalized. They worked on a timeline to make sure the board is up and running by the January 31 deadline.

They also talked about how to get the word out that the nomination process is open. All nominations have to be submitted to the Metro Clerk's office by the close of business on December 18.

Once the nominees are submitted, they will have to fill out a questionnaire by January 4.

The board will consist of 11 Davidson County residents, seven of whom can be self-nominated or nominated by a community organization.

Two people will be nominated by Metro Council and two will be nominated by the Mayor's office.

All the nominees have to be vetted by the rules committee and approved by the Metro Council.

Individuals can't be current or recently retired law enforcement officers, elected officials or their spouses.