Community prays for miracle as ten-year-old caught in storm drain fights for life

CHRISTIANA, Tenn (WTVF) — The Rutherford County community is rallying together in the wake of a devastating accident that has left ten-year-old Asher Sullivan fighting for his life.

The son of Rutherford County director of schools, Dr. Jimmy Sullivan, Asher found himself caught in a storm drain following a night of powerful storms that tore through the area.

The Lewis Downs subdivision in Christiana had downed trees, fences, and high water saturating the neighborhood.

Despite the chaos, neighbors came together, checking on each other's safety in the aftermath of the storm.

However, amidst the post-storm cleanup, tragedy struck the Sullivan family.

“Jimmy Sullivan's family is the one with a little boy in such a freak accident that you know, he walked out right after the storm and the water was so bad towards the front of the subdivision. It apparently just swept him away,” Scott Matuk, a neighbor.



The community responded with an outpouring of support, organizing a prayer vigil outside the Rutherford County Schools district office.

Friends, neighbors and even strangers gathered, united in their hope for Asher's recovery.

"I believe God, just we're just praying for miracle," said Karen V. Knox, a former teacher and friend of the Sullivans.

We're told by Dr. Sullivan while the neighbors were helping pick up debris, and putting fences back up --the neighborhood kids were playing in the water in the streets.

Somehow, Asher got caught in a storm drain and was swept under.

He eventually came out in a drainage ditch and CPR was administered for quite some time.

His heartbeat was reestablished -- but the damage was substantial. Asher's lungs are severely damaged, and he is not showing much brain activity.

"Today we are coming to lift them up in prayer and to remember them and we are very grateful again for your presence and for your support. And we ask that you continue over the next following days to remember Asher and the entire Sullivan family," said Knox.

In the face of such adversity, the community remains steadfast in their support for the Sullivan family. People from all corners of Rutherford County have come together, offering prayers and well-wishes in the hopes of lifting Asher and his loved ones during this challenging time.