Community rallies around a Madison gym owner after a tornado damaged the facility

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Madison gym where generations of gymnasts have perfected their skills, was heavily damaged in a tornado.

Charles Harding Gymnastics opened in 1985 in Goodlettsville, but has been a mainstay in Madison since the early 1990s.

"I have parents here that bring their children, and I used to teach the parents when they were children," said Charles Harding, Owner of Charles Harding Gymnastics.

Harding was in the gym when an EF2 tornado came through Madison on Saturday. Hours after hosting a birthday party at the gym, he took cover in the office when he found out storms were moving in.

While he was grateful he wasn't injured, the damage left behind was heartbreaking.

"It's traumatic for me personally," said Harding. "This is my livelihood."

It's the second time Harding has survived a tornado. The first was when he was 19 years old and living in Wichita Falls, Texas. A total of 58 people were killed during a tornado outbreak there, later called "Terrible Tuesday."

As soon as word of the damage began to spread in the community, parents of gymnasts and Harding's friends responded by setting up a GoFundMe to help him. It raised thousands of dollars in just a matter of hours.

"I’m humbled by it," said Harding.

Others are helping Harding by cataloging damaged equipment in the gym so it can be reported to his insurance company.

"I had a fire at my house, and I’ve done the insurance stuff recently, so I was trying to help," said Cortney Hudgens, a parent of a gymnast who attends Charles Harding Gymnastics.

Harding remains hopeful he will one day be able to rebuild and reopen and get back to doing what he loves.

"I just know that I would like to be teaching awhile longer and investing in the community," said Harding. "We’ll just see what happens."

If you would like to help, you can make a donation to the GoFundMe.