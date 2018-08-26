Community Rallies Around Daniel Hambrick's Mother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - North Nashville residents rallied around the mother of a man shot and killed by an officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Many came together to donate money to Vickie Hambrick. Her son, Daniel, was shot and killed July 26 by officer Andrew Delke.

The incident has remained under investigation.

The event held Saturday was organized by the community organization Partners in the Struggle. They hope this helps Hambrick as she continues to grieve.