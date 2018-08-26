Community Rallies Around Daniel Hambrick's Mother

10:19 PM, Aug 25, 2018

Daniel Hambrick (Photo provided by a friend, Carissa Turner)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - North Nashville residents rallied around the mother of a man shot and killed by an officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Many came together to donate money to Vickie Hambrick. Her son, Daniel, was shot and killed July 26 by officer Andrew Delke.

The incident has remained under investigation.

The event held Saturday was organized by the community organization Partners in the Struggle. They hope this helps Hambrick as she continues to grieve.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top