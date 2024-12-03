Community rallies around family of Nashville restaurant owner killed while leaving business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Minhee Heo, the current president of the Korean American Association of Greater Nashville, has always been driven by a desire to help others. She believes it’s her role to serve her community, a principle that guided her when tragedy struck a local family.

Last week, Heo received a call from a grieving wife who had tragically lost her husband, Hwarang Joo, in a senseless act of violence.

Heo, despite having never met the family before, immediately responded, offering her help in any way she could.

“I’m also a mom with three kids and I’m a person of the community. No matter what, if I know them or not, I have to help any community member,” said Heo.

Her compassion led her to assist Mrs. Joo with funeral arrangements, insurance questions, and setting up a GoFundMeto support the family during their difficult time.

Joo, a beloved husband and father of two young children, owned and managed Hot Stuff Hot Chicken and Fish in Antioch. He moved to Nashville from Korea around five years ago, seeking a better life for his family.

His life was tragically cut short last week when, according to Metro Nashville Police, 17-year-old twins Marcos and Emilio Leyva-Hernandez allegedly opened fire on a car parked nearby. Joo was caught in the crossfire, struck in the head and killed.

“He ate dinner and then said he would check on his business and come home. That was the last time she heard from him,” Heo said, recalling Mrs. Joo's words.

Joo leaves behind his wife, a stay-at-home mother, and two young sons, aged 2 and 4.

In addition to helping with funeral arrangements, Heo set up a GoFundMe campaign with an initial goal of $6,000 for funeral costs. In a surprising turn of events, the community came together and within a day, the fundraiser surpassed its goal, raising more than $13,000.

“It’s not only me,” Heo said. “When I started calling everyone to help, they responded. None of us knew him or his family, but his tragic death has brought all the community together. It’s like a miracle.”

Joo had made a promise to his young children to take them to the Nashville Zoo. Heo, now deeply involved in the family’s life, shared that when she met with Mrs. Joo and her 4-year-old son, he said, “Mommy, daddy is in the sky. Can you go fly there and meet daddy?” The child seemed to understand, in his own way, that his father was gone but still watching over them.

The investigation into Joo’s death is ongoing. Detectives have arrested Marcos Leyva-Hernandez, but his twin brother, Emilio, remains at large. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Joo's funeral service will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Korean Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit on Nolensville Pike. The service is open to the public.

Members of the Korean American Association of Greater Nashville have worked with the Korean consulate to help as well. They even flew Joo’s family, many of whom still reside in Korea, to Nashville to attend the service and be with the family during this difficult time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.