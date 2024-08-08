Community rallies for MNPD sergeant critically injured in on-duty crash.

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF — Metro Police Sergeant Trevor VonDohlen, critically injured in a head-on collision while responding to a call, has left the hospital this week.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of July 10, involved a drunk driver who tragically lost their life at the scene.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Bell Road and Mt. View Road when a Toyota Camry veered into VonDohlen’s lane, striking his police SUV.

The impact left VonDohlen in critical condition, requiring extensive medical care. Now, as he continues his recovery at home, his law enforcement family and the wider community are stepping up to support him.

Metro Police East Precinct Commander Harold Burke reflected on the dangers officers face daily, noting the unpredictable nature of their work.

He said he had plenty of close calls but nothing near to what happened to VonDohlen.

“We come to work not knowing what’s going to happen. We have to take care of each other, but this could happen to any one of us,” Burke said.

Officer Jacob Krispin, a close friend and teammate of VonDohlen’s on the department’s hockey team shared his reaction to the accident.

“Immediately, I thought of his family and what they must be going through. It was so unexpected,” Krispin said.

To support VonDohlen and his family, Krispin, and other Metro Police officers have organized a charity hockey game. The event, which will see Metro Police take on the Nashville Fire Department, is set for this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Ford Ice Center in Antioch.

All proceeds from the game will go directly to VonDohlen and his family, helping to alleviate some of the financial burdens as he continues to heal.

