Community rallies to save Franklin Pride after sponsors withdraw

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Rainbows filled the grounds of Harlinsdale as thousands gathered to celebrate the 5th annual Franklin Pride festival, an event that almost didn't happen this year.

"Our pride is like a great big family reunion," said one vendor. "It's a way we can all come together, our friends, family, allies, and just enjoy and know we're visible and there's a place for all of us here."

From colorful hair accessories to iridescent bubbles, the festival grounds were transformed into a vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ community.

"I have every color of the rainbow, including rainbow," said one vendor showcasing their colorful merchandise.

Another participant added, "People love their fairy hair, they want to be sparkly. It's about love and bringing everyone together."

But the celebration faced significant challenges earlier this year when two large corporate sponsors withdrew their support, putting the event in jeopardy.

Clayton Klutts, president of Franklin Pride, addressed the situation. "I suspect it's just the climate we're in right now, and we think the climate won't always be like this," Klutts said.

In response to the funding crisis, neighbors and allies rallied with financial support and solidarity, ensuring the festival would continue.

"It tells me we're needed. It's important to have a sense of community here in Williamson County and Franklin," Klutts said.

"As sad as it is, it really goes back to what pride is - pride, community, and private cross effort. Then I think people will forget pride was originally a protest," said another organizer.

Brauwyn Windham-Spinner, host of the event, views the festival as a celebration of overcoming adversity. "No matter what you do, we will keep coming back. The community loves us," Windham-Spinner said.

The message throughout the day remained clear: everyone belongs in this community.

"We are just like you, we love like you, we raise kids here, we are part of Williamson County," said one festival-goer. "We love the family-friendly aspect for this, and pride community pride is family."

Organizers expected their largest turnout to date, with more than 10,000 festival-goers attending the event.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have you attended a Pride event in your community? Share your experience with me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com