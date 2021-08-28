Community Resource Center in Nashville supports Waverly flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As soon as a disaster strikes, the Community Resource Center in Nashville rallies to help people in need.

The warehouse is currently packed with donations for Waverly. People from across Middle Tennessee and the country have responded by donating everything from canned food to cleaning supplies.

Employees and volunteers at the Community Resource Center will sort everything, pack it up, and give it to organizations that work directly with flood victims.

Even though the warehouse on Omohundro Place is an hour and a half away from the devastation in Humphreys County, for the last week, it's been at the center of efforts to help people who lost everything.

"Our goal is not to come in and fix everything," said Tina Doniger, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center. "It is to walk with these organizations that need assistance."

Doniger and others at the Community Resource Center said they have learned a lot about helping in the aftermath of a flood, due to the two rounds of flooding Nashville has experienced over the last year and a half.

"We’ve been able to bring a certain expertise to show them how they want to manage the flow of donations going out of disaster recovery centers," said Matt Cerone, Disaster Response Coordinator with the Community Resource Center.

Employees say past experiences with floods also confirm the recovery will take time, and the needs will continue to evolve.

"These individuals in Waverly, we will be walking with them for years, to help them," said Doniger.

For more information on making a donation to the Community Resource Center, visit crcnashville.org. The website includes urgent needs, giving options, and an Amazon wish list of items.