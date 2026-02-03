Community Resource Center provides basic essential hygiene items to those impacted by winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's no doubt recovering from such widespread damage takes a village.

Along with government agencies local non-profits are a lifeline for so many affected by the winter storm. One key group that's hard at work is the Community Resource Center.

The agency provides basic essential hygiene items to those in need distributing everyday essentials like soap, toothpaste and feminine products to shelters.

When the storm hit, they activated their emergency response operations coordinating with local emergency officials. But, they depend on volunteers and donations to keep their work going.

One way to help: their Amazon wish list:

"And those donations will get, in turn, redistributed to key partners like the shelters and other sources that need the product to support the constituents that are in those facilities," said CRC Interim CEO Tony Zuazo.

If you'd like to donate much-needed items... you'll find a list on the non-profit's website here.