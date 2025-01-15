Community seeks answers after death of 74-year-old man shot in store parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A family is mourning the loss of 74-year-old Clarence Roach, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, who tragically died weeks after being shot in a Walgreens parking lot in June of 2024.

Metro Police are now seeking the community’s help in identifying the person or people responsible for his death.

Roach, described by his family as a devoted grandfather who loved his family, his church, and his wife of 44 years, was shot in the chest on June 8, 2024, while on his way to a friend’s funeral. The incident occurred in broad daylight in the parking lot of a Walgreens on Nolensville Pike.

According to Metro Police, Roach had an interaction with a suspect inside his vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, before the suspect followed him into his car.

Surveillance footage shows three individuals inside the store at the time of the shooting. They later fled the scene in the suspect’s car. They are wanted for questioning for the shooting.

Clarence’s daughter, Clarice Roach, shared the pain her family has been living with since that tragic day.

“He was a wonderful grandfather. He loved his grandkids, he loved his kids, and he loved his church. He loved his wife of 44 years,” she said. “For somebody to just go in and just shoot him... they took his life, they stole his life, and they took a part of us when they did that.”

Despite being shot in the chest, Clarence Roach fought for his life and was able to return home on July 10. However, the injury ultimately led to his death. His family now seeks answers as to why he was targeted and who is responsible for his death.

Clarice Roach, who is grieving her father's death, says she just wants justice for her dad.

"This is a community where our father got shot at the Walgreens in broad daylight. Say something. Come forward, please,” she said.

Metro Police have released surveillance images of three individuals who were inside the Walgreens at the time of the shooting, along with descriptions of the suspect’s vehicle and a man in his 20s believed to be the gunman. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen something or knows anything about the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

