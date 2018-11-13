Community Supports Athlete Paralyzed During Scrimmage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A community is working to help the family of a high school athlete who was paralyzed after a football scrimmage ten days ago.
A gofundme account was set up for Jefferey Cox, as well as a Meal Train, which will help the family not have to worry about grocery trips or cooking meals.
The Houston County High football player suffered a spinal injury and has no movement below the neck. It's unclear how long he'll be hospitalized.
A benefit dinner will be held for the Cox family August 25 at Erin Town Square.
The community also rallied behind him a couple months later by sending him birthday cards for his 18th birthday.
If you'd like to send Jeffery a card, you can use the following address:
Shepherd Center C/O
Jefferey Cox Room 428
2020 Peachtree road, nw
Atlanta, Georgia 30309