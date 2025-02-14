Community supports car shop owner after fire burned down dealership

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Madison man is still giving back to the community even after the office for his car dealership and auto shop burned down last month.

And that's even after when he learned his building wasn't covered under his insurance. But he says he's gotten a great response from the community of lots of people wanting to help.

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Jemel Merani's office at his shop King Sport Cars and Auto Repairs in Madison caught fire after he used a space heater to help defrost their frozen pipes.

"We use those space heaters every year," said Merani.

This time, it caught fire even after he thought he had put it out.

"I turned it off with some bucket of water we have, then I turn around, come to the garage to tell them to keep an eye on it. I turn around, the smoke it was already on the roof, coming out," Merani added.

He was in the middle of switching his insurance over but when he called his agent to talk about the fire he found out the building wasn't covered.

"I was waiting for him, I guess. Or maybe he was waiting for me to call him to find insurance for the building," Merani said. "Cause I've been paying insurance on this building for seven years. That's the only two months we didn't pay it."

But that didn't stop him. As soon as the fire trucks left, he went to work to help fix a customer's car.

"I tell one of my mechanics to go ahead and finish this car because this guy is doing Uber Eats, and also he's doing Kroger and Walmart deliveries. He needs his vehicle because that's how he lives."

They finished it that day while the office was still smoldering.

"Because he have nothing to do with my situation. He needs his vehicle because he needs to work," said Merani.

"Even if I tell him my office on fire, he maybe felt bad, he maybe say, 'Don't worry about my vehicle.' But still I don't want him to feel like we forget about him."

Khari Johnson and Tyler Richard have been buying cars from Jemel for year for themselves and their business.

"That sounds just like Jemel. That's Jemel. He's humble, he's passionate, he loves helping other people. He's a very selfless person. He understands that people have bills to pay," said Johnson and Richard.

"You threw me for a loop when you told me about that fire. Because Jemel he tries not to talk about his issues and what he has going on."

They had no idea the fire happened, or that this is what Jemel was left with.

"It made me think back to two weeks ago when I called him because I needed some work done, I feel like that was the exact same day the fire happened," said Richard.

Tia Brown's car was in the shop when it went up in flames...

"I actually had no idea the fire happened until I asked 'Hey how's the progress of my car?' He's like 'I'm so sorry. I had a fire at my office and it's going to be ready in a couple days just give me some time,'" said Brown.

Even with all he had going on he still got her car back to good condition.

"I was in a tight jam and he really took care of me even though he was going through a lot at that time," Brown said.

Since the building wasn't covered by insurance at the time, all repairs have to come out of pocket.

The building can't be saved, it will have to be demolished and rebuilt.

Anyone interested in donating can find information to their GoFundMe here.

