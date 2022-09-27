Community's Bale Trail returns, bringing creative art made from hay

ELKTON, Ky. (WTVF) — Nine years ago, a community discovered a hidden talent. Today, that talent is not only part of who they are but also their biggest attractor of tourists. It's just started again.

"Everybody knows everybody, and it's just a great community to be a part of," said Kim Mansfield of Weathers Drugs.

"The community comes together when there's a need," added Janet Smith of Hearthstone Place Long Term Care. "Just all around family, hometown feel."

Todd County, Kentucky's been around a while, named in the early 1800s. Residents Kim and Janet know this as a place of good people. With all that history, what's been discovered in these last few years is just how artistic these people are with a very specific something.

"This is our s'more," smiled Kim, sitting next to a giant display of hay made to look like a giant s'more sitting next to a campfire.

"We have a fairy mushroom that sits in front of the courthouse," she continued, referring to another bale of hay decorated to look like a giant mushroom.

"This is Up!" laughed Janet, showing a little scene made up of hay bales made to look like the Pixar film. "Unfortunately, our balloons have popped with the weather. He didn't make it very far."

Go in close to the art around the county and you'll see, it's all made of hay. There's a Hers-HAY Kiss, a Bayb-HAY Shark, Captain Jack Sp-HAY-row. There are cupcakes with sprinkles and ice cream in a waffle cone drizzled with chocolate syrup and a cherry on top. It's all made out of hay.

The Todd County Bale Trail has just started its ninth year. Maps guide people to more than 60 spots.

"You get a little rivalry in there, a little competition in who's doing what and how good it can be," said Janet.

"Everybody's so creative and everything is so different," Kim added.

People in Todd County love that their area has something special, something that just keeps getting better every year. The Bale Trail runs through October 31.