Company builds 225 skateboards for Tennessee middle schoolers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A report by Common Sense Media says on average children are on their screens about seven hours a day, and that's not even counting their school work.

At the company-wide meeting for data storage provider Seagate Technology, employees were looking to address the issue. They set out to build 225 skateboards, all to be presented to some local middle schools Thursday.

"Hopefully it's not like rocket science," laughed one employee, picking up the materials for the first time.

"We have the genuine belief everybody has the ability to give back and do good," said Diana Ralston, executive director for the Can'd Aid nonprofit, working with Seagate Technology to make this happen. "We've seen anxiety and depression rates in youth just skyrocket, so giving children an opportunity to get outside and leave the screens behind is really vital."

Skateboard building wasn't what these people do day-to-day, so there were moments of uncertainty.

"Don't watch me cut my finger off," said an employee, carefully cutting along the side of a board.

Ralston knew they'd get there.

"I have no doubt they're gonna crush it," she smiled.

"My wife shops at IKEA, so this is nothing!" said an employee, confidence building.

"It's actually pretty fun," added another.

"As our team was coming together for the first time in two years due to COVID restrictions, we thought it was time to give back to the community," said Pierre Van Der Els of Seagate Technology.

"This is gonna make some young kid's day," said an employee, looking over a completed board.

Ralston said making a better balance for kids' screentime starts with days like this.

"It really will give them that tool to get outside, to connect with their friends," she said.

