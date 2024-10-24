Compassion and lots of coffee: Behind the scenes of Amy Watson's final week at NewsChannel 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I live by a particular mantra: smile at least once for every hour you're awake.

You don't have to necessarily laugh, but find something that brings you joy at least once per hour. It can be super quick and super small.

One of the things that I can always count on to bring me a smile is our team here at NewsChannel 5.

We love embracing our relationship with you and we know you choose to start your day with us if you tune into NewsChannel 5 This Morning. For the last 18 years, you've started your day with Amy Watson. She's no stranger to being out and about in our community.

Late last week when I thought about what to highlight for this week's Take Time to Smile, I thought 'Why not highlight the person who has made so many of us smile for the last almost 20 years?'

So here we are. Amy's final week. It's the last of her 2 a.m., 76-mile one-way commute from Hopkinsville, Ky. to Nashville.

“I’ve just tried to get here before 3 a.m.," Amy said. "It’s impossible. I just can’t get here any earlier!”

She added that last part with half a chuckle.

I met Amy in the station parking lot just after 3:00 Tuesday morning. Her final Tuesday as co-anchor at NewsChannel 5. It was my first time being awake before 3 a.m. in years. Boy, oh boy, am I glad I did this.

“It’s a good morning, sunshine! That’s what I try to think at 3 a.m.," Amy said.

This was a fun story. When I arrived in Nashville just after last Thanksgiving, the first thing I noticed about Amy was how authentic she was. What you see on TV as far as her caring, gentle, compassionate demeanor could not be more real.

She walks into a quiet newsroom and immediately visits with the newscast's producers. Most of them arrived at work several hours earlier.

The first thing she says?

"Good morning news angels!"

Amy's nearly 20-year career comes to an end this week, but not without a thank you for all the years — from those near and dear.

She returns to her desk to flower arrangements and notes. The first — she opens the card and her eyes light up.

"Aww Chris Cannon," she said. "Chris Cannon used to work here, he was a reporter!"

She has an arrangement from our own Heather Mathis as well.

Amy realized she had about 40 minutes until the 4:00 hour began. She reads over scripts to prepare for the newscast.

“This time in the morning gives me a chance to go in and maybe just switch something up or maybe change a transition or something like that," she said. “You don’t want to stumble on live TV, even though it happens, a lot, and you just keep going.”

Now it's about 3:40 a.m. She heads upstairs to do any last-minute things before the red on-air lights come on.

“Ben and I push it a little in the morning," Amy laughed.

Amy continues applying the last few touches of makeup and curling her hair. In the control room, director Kevin Sherrill makes sure all is in order. A few minutes go by and I hear Kevin:

“Minute and a half away, good morning Amy," he says.

Amy responds: "good morning Kevin!" The tone was that of someone whose day had just been made so much better by hearing that voice in her ear.

So how did the rest of this go? I bopped around from the control room to the studio. If you watched the 4:00 a.m. hour on Tuesday, I was there to capture the behind-the-scenes.

I said one thing to Amy — honestly I can't even remember what I said. Then there was this moment between Amy and I, along with co-anchor Ben Hill.

“I’m sorry," Amy said while yawning.

Everyone laughed. It's funnier if you watch in the player above.

“That’s reality," Ben said.

“I consume so much (coffee)," Amy said.

“That’s the key to the shift, you have to caffeinate every hour," Ben said.

“You do," Amy added. "You really should.”

After the show in the newsroom, Amy still has more work to do. She has to go over scripts for the 9 a.m. newscast and even write a story.

But this conversation happens:

BEN: “Why is your computer so weird?”

AMY: “I don’t know.”

BEN: “It’s always weird.”

AMY: “It is weird.”

For the next handful of minutes, Amy looks down and sees all the cards and notes she has collected from viewers over the years. They're in a bag as she prepares to take them home after cleaning out her desk. If you've ever wondered if Amy still has a note you wrote her — she probably does. There was one in there from 2011!

These moments were precious. Take a look at the video in the player above.

Do you have a story for Take Time to Smile?? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.