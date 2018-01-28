Competition Focuses On Access To Healthy Foods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Ensuring all communities have access to healthy foods was the focus of a competition in Nashville.

The 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee Incorporated hosted the Hack4Health challenge.

A group of teens and mentors brainstormed at Meharry Medical College on how to support neighborhoods facing healthy living challenges, like a lack of grocery stores or access to healthy food.

This is the 27th year the non-profit organization has been helping kids in Nashville and the surrounding communities.

Representatives from the Mayor's Office, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and the Metro Council were on hand to judge the ideas.

“It gave them a real good chance to see what access some residents have in terms of health food options,” said William Robinson, of 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee Incorporated.

The winning solution will be the focus of one of the non-profit's programs this spring.