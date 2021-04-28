Complete Health Partners reopens downtown clinic four months after Christmas Day bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A downtown health clinic has reopened four months after it was damaged in the Christmas Day bombing.

Complete Health Partners, which is owned and operated by a team of Nashville physicians, had only operated the Third Avenue and Church Street clinic for a few months before the bomb forced it to close. The explosion one block away blew out the windows of the clinic and left the mortar of the brick building crumbling.

"As tenants in a historic building, we had to wait on city officials and our landlord to go through the proper process of inspecting and confirming the structural integrity of our building," said Dr. Ty Babcock, owner of Complete Health Partners. "Once we knew repairs could safely be made, we took the opportunity to renovate our interior space. I’m proud that we were able to build back better, and we can now serve our downtown neighbors with the same high level of care in a more welcoming space."

While it was closed, Complete Health Partners was able to keep all of its downtown employees on payroll by shifting their work to the clinic's COVID-19 testing service.