Compost Nashville encouraging people to compost ahead of Earth Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It's almost Earth Day and many may be wondering how they can help out our planet, one way is composting.

Compost Nashville is sharing ways for people to get started.

They are encouraging people to start composting!

They have collection services where they'll come pick up your items from your house, business or even events.

The most important part is that composting helps keep these things out of our landfills and it can be used to create something useful.

The Co-Founder Micah Puncochar will be speaking about the benefits of composting during the Earth Day evet on Saturday.

They also have a special partnership with local coffee shops to encourage composting. You can find out more information here.

