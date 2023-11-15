Watch Now
News

Actions

Concerned parents and educators plan to speak up against possibility of losing federal education funding

Trump says schools should be open “100%,” educator union calls for $116B to 'safely' reopen schools
Dan Balilty/AP
In this photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, an empty classroom is seen at a Christian cchool In the central Israeli city of Ramle. The Israeli school year has begun, but thousands of children from the Arab minority who attend Christian schools are still on summer vacation because of a strike to protest cuts in government funding that critics say amount to discrimination. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)
Trump says schools should be open “100%,” educator union calls for $116B to 'safely' reopen schools
Posted at 5:31 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 06:31:24-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Education Funding Task Force will meet once again Wednesday to discuss whether federal dollars will be used for Tennessee schools in the future, however, this time parents, educators, and experts organized by the group Rise and Shine Tennessee plan to voice their opinion.

They say federal funding supports critical programs that help students and families survive and thrive in the public school system.

They will share their perspective at 11 a.m. in the Cordell Hull Building after the task force of lawmakers meet.

Lawmakers have been meeting since last week to discuss whether or not to accept nearly 2 billion dollars of federal funding. Wednesday's meetings are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The programs the group of opponents said are in jeopardy include the U.S. Department of Education's Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the Child Nutrition Program, Every Student Succeeds Act, and the Civil Rights Act Title 6 protections.

The group requested to provide testimony during the task force's meeting, but said the committee chairs turned them down and said written testimony will instead be distributed to the task force.

Despite this, the group will meet to get their point across.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens