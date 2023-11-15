Concerned parents and educators plan to speak up against possibility of losing federal education funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Education Funding Task Force will meet once again Wednesday to discuss whether federal dollars will be used for Tennessee schools in the future, however, this time parents, educators, and experts organized by the group Rise and Shine Tennessee plan to voice their opinion.

They say federal funding supports critical programs that help students and families survive and thrive in the public school system.

They will share their perspective at 11 a.m. in the Cordell Hull Building after the task force of lawmakers meet.

Lawmakers have been meeting since last week to discuss whether or not to accept nearly 2 billion dollars of federal funding. Wednesday's meetings are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The programs the group of opponents said are in jeopardy include the U.S. Department of Education's Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the Child Nutrition Program, Every Student Succeeds Act, and the Civil Rights Act Title 6 protections.

The group requested to provide testimony during the task force's meeting, but said the committee chairs turned them down and said written testimony will instead be distributed to the task force.

Despite this, the group will meet to get their point across.