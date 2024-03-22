Concerns arise as companies use AI to monitor employee activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Artificial intelligence is already a bit controversial, but some companies are now being called out for using it to monitor what you're saying and doing at work.

Some companies have openly admitted to doing this. They note the intent is to use AI to catch any bullying, harassment, or discrimination over company e-mail or messaging platforms.

The question is will it be used punitively or as a consequence?

Recently, an AI company called "Aware" revealed that it serves companies like Walmart, Starbucks, T-Mobile, Delta Airlines and Chevron. Some tools are only meant to flag certain words and users are shown as anonymous unless there’s action that needs to be taken, but some employers are also using the technology as a way to gauge employee sentiment and workplace relationships.

Since the technology is new there’s a lot of gray area around what’s ethical.

"Gathering employee information is one thing. But then taking that information and interpreting it and deciding what to do with it or what to do about it, is the scary part," said Career Expert Julie Bauke with the Bauke Group.

Less than a year ago a lawmaker in Pennsylvania introduced a bill to Congress that would protect employees if their company started using AI surveillance.

It’s called the exploitative workplace surveillance and technologies task force act of 2023.

It would create a team led by the Department of Labor that would submit reports to congress on how AI surveillance is impacting employees. Afterwards, regulations could be implemented on it.

The bill has not gone through any votes in Congress yet.