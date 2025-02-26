Concerns over the future of the U.S. Department of Education and special needs programs

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Department of Education, established as a cabinet-level agency in 1980, plays a crucial role in overseeing approximately 100,000 public schools and 34,000 private schools across the United States.

The department is also responsible for providing federal grants to schools, including funding for special education programs. However, recent political discussions have raised concerns about the future of the agency, especially under the Trump administration, with some fearing the department could be dismantled.

For Lorraine Looney, an advocate for children with special needs and a mother to a 10-year-old son with autism and hydrocephalus, these potential cuts are particularly worrisome.

"He's 10 years old. He is autistic, and he has hydrocephalus," Looney said. "The things for him that are on his IEP (Individualized Education Program) are things like speech and language services and social skills that are really important."

Looney’s personal experiences with her son led her to start the Sumner County Special Needs Collaborative five years ago to address the needs of children like her own.

Looney's organization has grown rapidly since its inception, now offering three different programs, with a new program launched this year.

But, as her efforts have expanded locally, her attention has turned to the federal level. The Department of Education plays a pivotal role in funding essential programs, such as providing financial support for teachers who work with special needs students, funding special education services, and maintaining school infrastructure.

President Donald Trump has voiced intentions to abolish the Department of Education, a campaign promise that has raised alarms among parents and educators.

Under President Trump’s proposal, education would be returned to state control, which could significantly impact children with special needs who rely on federally funded programs.

"In large part, this is really not a partisan issue," Looney said. "Especially not from our perspective as parents. It's an issue of making sure that all students have access to the same kind of education."

A critical component of the Department of Education is the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which guarantees children with disabilities free, appropriate public education. This law ensures that children with disabilities receive special education services and related support.

Looney, along with other parents and advocates, is deeply concerned about the possibility of losing these critical resources.

“Our motto is, if we're 13% of the population, we need to be 13% of the conversation,” she said, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that the voices of special needs families are heard in the policy debate.

While President Trump has not yet signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, the decision ultimately rests with Congress. For the department to be dissolved, lawmakers would need to vote and pass legislation, a process that could significantly reshape how education is funded and administered across the country.

For parents like Looney, the potential loss of federal support is more than just a political issue—it is a matter of ensuring that children with special needs continue to receive the education and services they deserve.

