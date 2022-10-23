Concert for Healing Housing to raise money for women in recovery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Home to 18 women, Healing Housing is a residential recovery program. The nonprofit offers sober living for women at two different homes.

"Going to a sober living recovery program after treatment this last time was the one thing I did different than the previous times I went to treatment," said Morgan Reed, an alumna of the program.

"Often times with the progression of addiction there's no family connections, it's really hard to maintain employment let alone housing," added Cash Lambert, a fellow alumna. But housing is exactly what women will find here, in addition to services like medical care and career training.

Executive Director Tracey Levine said, "what we're seeing across the nation is addiction is only worse, overdose rates are only climbing."

Demand for help has sky-rocketed and Levine said it all started with the pandemic.

"So when people couldn't be in person there was no accountability, there was no meetings after the meetings, getting coffee together, processing and I think that's really where our numbers went through the roof," she said.

This comes as the organization prepares for a major benefit.

Healing Housing Allison Russell will headline a benefit supporting Healing Housing on Monday, October 24 at 7:00 at the Franklin Theater.

Levine said, "we are hopeful if we can sell out the event, which there are still tickets left, that we can raise enough to fund medical expenses for our residents for a year."

She hopes the more tickets sold will mean more women the organization can help.

"I like to say that Healing Housing loved me until I had the gumption to love myself," said Lambert.

The concert will take place Monday 10/24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Franklin Theater. For more information, click here.