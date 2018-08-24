Concert Goers Wait In Lengthy Lines Before Beyonce & Jay-Z Show

8:46 PM, Aug 23, 2018
Kristin Luna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Fans got frustrated when they couldn't get into the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Several gates appeared to be blocked, leaving a couple open for fans to file through in order to get into the stadium.

One concert goer aired her frustration on Twitter, saying "Glad I gave a $250 donation to and since I’m not going to be seeing their show anytime tonight. It’s like you’ve never had a crowd in this stadium before, @VanderbiltU...oh wait."

She waited so long that she ultimately went home without even seeing the show, saying "We’re turning around and going home. Oh well. @Ticketmaster better be ready to refund a LOT of angry fans."

Another fan, Jacques Cabell, was frustrated at the venue's inability to handle the large crowds saying, "This is how @VanderbiltU @VUSafety handles entry into large-scale events... by opening 1 or 2 gates and having people mass in one spot."

Vanderbilt University officials released the following statement in response to the complaints:

"Security for the concert required use of metal detector wands in addition to bag searches. Guests were processed through security checkpoints as quickly as possible. We experienced peak crowds between 8 to 8:15 p.m. Additional personnel were called to assist with alleviating the wait. There is no longer a wait at the gates."

