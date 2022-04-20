Concert in memory of Jeff Carson to benefit Franklin officers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A concert in memory of country artist and Franklin Police Department officer Jeff Carson will now go to benefit a department program for officers in need.

Carson, 58, died of a heart attack in late March.

The benefit concert — happening May 10 — will feature Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood, Mark Wills, Ty Herndon, Wade Hayes, Rhett Akins, Ricochet and Craig Campbell.

“I am so happy that many of Jeff’s friends and peers are coming out to honor his memory and, at the same time, raise money for this charitable cause,” said Jeff’s wife, Kim Carson. “Jeff would be so thrilled with what we are doing. He loved his country music family, and he loved his law enforcement family, so this will be a really special night.”

Musicians will take the stage at 7 p.m. at The Nashville Palace. Danielle Peck of SiriusXM’s Y2K and T. Graham Brown of SiriusXM’s Prime Country will host the event.

Tickets range from $40 to $50. All proceeds go to Franklin’s Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP), a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to sworn officers of the FPD during unexpected life events.

For those who cannot make it to the event, but would like to support the cause, an online auction has been set up at carson.givesmart.com and donations can be made in Jeff’s honor at the link, or text Carson to 76278.