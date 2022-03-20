Concert to help raise funds for Franklin Police officer.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin police officer continues to fight for his life after contracting COVID and pneumonia earlier this year. It’s been emotionally and financially hard on his family.

Officer Sean Finn continues to fight for his life now almost four months in. Finn, a husband, father of two and nine year Franklin Police veteran, was hospitalized January 1. Six days later he was placed on a ventilator.

Because of the severity of his case, Finn was flown to a Florida hospital and placed on life support. While he continues to face numerous obstacles, his family said he is awake, alert and slowly but steadily improving.

All of this comes with a load of unexpected medical bills and to help Franklin’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Partnership organized a concert fundraiser. It's happening Sunday March 20 at Generations Church in downtown Franklin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. So far, artists include Jeff Carson, Mike Martinez, Phil Valdez, Craig Campbell and Terry McBride.

There is also a GoFundMe for the family, so far it has raised more than $33,000.